Ramaphosa says they are trying to rescue 23 South Africans trapped in Niger

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that they are trying to rescue 23 South Africans who are stranded in Niger after the military seized power. President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the military in July and the Economic Community of West African States has threatened to intervene and restore constitutional order.

But Mali and Burkina Faso who are ruled by the military warned that if Ecowas intervened it will be a declaration of war. A delegation from Ecowas was in the capital Niamey on Saturday in a last ditch effort to find a solution to the crisis. Bazoum and his family have been detained by the military.

The coup has been condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union and several Western powers. US acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was in Niamey two weeks ago to try and meet with the military chiefs. At the time Nuland was on a African tour where she met with senior officials in South Africa, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo.