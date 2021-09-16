Ramaphosa says vaccination offers opportunity to open closed venues

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the vaccination drive against Covid-19 pandemic offered an opportunity to open up many of the venues that have remained closed. “We are continuing to work with all partners to find the safest and quickest way to do this,” Ramaphosa said when he addressed “the family meeting”.

He announced that the cabinet decided that the country should be moved from adjusted alert level 3 and placed on adjusted alert level 2 with effect from today. The hours of curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am. Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will close by 10pm.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places. Funerals remain restricted to no more than 50 people, night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and “after-tears” gatherings are not allowed.

Ramaphosa said the third wave was not yet over, and it was only through individual and collective actions that South Africa would be able reduce the number of new infections further. “Once we have done that, our priority must be to prevent a resurgence of infections.” He said the most urgent task was to vaccinate the population so that as many people as possible were protected from severe illness or death before any resurgence of infections.

“The more people that get vaccinated before December, the less likely it is that we will experience a devastating fourth wave over the holiday period. “That is the greatest reason for all of us who have not yet done so, to get to a vaccination site and get protected,” he said. Ramaphosa said the easing of the restrictions was thanks to the efforts of all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and basic health measures.

He heaped praise on those sectors of society that have had to endure restrictions on their activities for some time. He made reference to religious communities of all faiths, artists, promoters, performers and cultural workers and owners of restaurants, bars, taverns, hotels, conference venues and others in the hospitality sector. “We recognise these hardships and will continue to find ways, within our means, of supporting these sectors and taking steps to enable their recovery.”