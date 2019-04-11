Suspended senior National Prosecuting Authority officials Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked suspended senior National Prosecuting Authority officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to respond to the findings of the Mokgoro inquiry into their fitness to hold office, the presidency said on Thursday. "The president has shared the report with Advocates Jiba and Mrwebi and requested them to submit any representations they may have in response to the findings to the president by Tuesday, 16 April 2019."

The presidency said the report would be made public once Ramaphosa has received submissions from Jiba and Mrwebi and considered these.

He met with retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro on Wednesday, along with Advocate Kgomotso Moroka SC and attorney Thenjiwe Vilakazi and thanked them for their "diligent and timely work", the presidency said.

Ramaphosa received the report on April 1.

He appointed the inquiry in October last year after a long period of controversy about the tenure of Jiba and Mrwebi.

In January, Advocate Willie Hofmeyr told the inquiry the two tried to sabotage the State's case against former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and conspired with former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to target state prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

