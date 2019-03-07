President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be facing tough questions from MPs on Thursday as parties demand answers on Bosasa’s contracts and Eskom’s finances. This will be Ramaphosa’s last question and answer session with MPs before the elections in May.

The DA and EFF have asked Ramaphosa about Bosasa and Eskom.

However, the ANC has also asked him about the outcome of the World Economic Forum in Davos early this year.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has demanded to know if Ramaphosa has audited State contracts with facilities management company Bosasa.

It has been estimated that Bosasa has had more than R12 billion worth of contracts with various government departments.

Bosasa was forced to close shop at the end of last month after the banks dumped it.

The Department of Correctional Services has said it has suspended some of the officials linked to Bosasa.

Former Chief Operations Officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi dropped bombshells at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture where he revealed names of top ANC and government officials who were given kickbacks.

On the other hand, EFF leader Julius Malema has asked Ramaphosa on the stabilisation of Eskom.

In his Budget speech Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that they will inject R23 billion into Eskom to strengthen its balance sheet and pay its debt.

This would amount to R230bn in the next decade.

Eskom has been in deep financial crisis over the last few years and National Treasury had identified it as a risk to the economy.

The government has set up a review technical team to work on Eskom. The technical team will hold its first meeting on Friday.

Political Bureau