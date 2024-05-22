Ramaphosa set to finalise Mandisa Maya’s appointment as Chief Justice

Mandisa Maya is set to make history as the country's first female Chief Justice. This comes following her interview with the Justice Service Commission on Tuesday and the JSC's subsequent feedback to Ramaphosa that Maya, is fit for the position of Chief Justice.

Commenting after Tuesday’s interview session, the JSC said following the interview for Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, it resolved to advise the President, that Deputy Chief Justice M M L Maya is suitable for appointment to the position of Chief Justice. Meanwhile, the JSC has resolved to advise Ramaphosa that Justice Dumisani Zondi is suitable for appointment to the position of Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a rally in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he was glad that the JSC recommended Maya.

Ramaphosa this followed his nomination and he was glad that the interviews went well. “I am now awaiting the letter from the Chief Justice to report to me about what transpired at JSC and soon thereafter I will examine the letter and be able to finalise the decision. That will be a fairly quick decision because I nominated her,” Ramaphosa told journalists. In February, Maya was nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the post of Chief Justice from Raymond Zondo whose tenure comes to an end in August and was the only candidate interviewed for the position.