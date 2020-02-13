The EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the media outside Parliament. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla

Parliament - The EFF has vowed to never sit under the same roof as Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former president FW de Klerk. The party’s leader Julius Malema said this when he spoke to journalists outside the House minutes after leading a walkout of his members.

This was the first time in three years since the EFF last disrupted a State of the Nation Address in such a manner.

Malema addressed the media after having led his members in song and dance on the steps of Parliament.

Malema said: "We have raised our concerns with Parliament. The first concern we had was why Parliament invited de Klerk after he said that apartheid was not a crime against humanity. This after we thought that De Klerk had bought into the agenda of forgiveness and reconciliation.”