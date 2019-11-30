The Critical Infrastructure Protection Act, which Ramaphosa signed into law this week, will repeal the apartheid-era National Key Points Act.
In terms of the new act, unlawfully furnishing, disseminating or publishing information on security measures applicable at critical infrastructure installations unless it relates to disclosure of unlawful activity or corruption is barred.
Any person found guilty of contravening the new law will face up to 20 years’ imprisonment or fines not exceeding R10million.
According to the act, it will be illegal to enter or gain access to critical infrastructure installation without the security manager’s consent or the person in control of that critical infrastructure, damaging, endangering or disrupting a critical infrastructure installation or threaten its safety.