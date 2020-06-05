Ramaphosa signs law forcing political parties to disclose private funding information

Ramaphosa signed the bill into law in May.

The apex court had ruled that Parliament should amend the act to make possible for private funding information of political parties to be made public and held on record.



The case was brought by rights group My Vote Counts and was heard in 2018. The amendment was not supported by some political parties including the DA and the EFF.



Another bill signed into law by the president is the amendment to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act. The amendment gives Parliament the powers to oversee the suspension, discipline and removal of the head of Ipid.



This amendment also follows a Constitutional Court challenge brought in 2016 by former Ipid head Robert McBride against then police minister Nathi Nhleko.





The two had clashed over McBride's running of the directorate and the investigations instituted by the organisation. Nhleko had suspended McBride and this was seen as interference by the minister into Ipid’s work.



Ipid oversee investigations into SAPS and municipal police services and its independence from SAPS is deemed crucial and the minister's ability to fire or suspend the head of Ipid could be deemed as interference.



The president also signed amendments to the Child Justice Amendment Act which will see the increase of the criminal capacity of a child from 10 to 12 years.



"It also repeals the requirement to prove criminal capacity for the purpose of diversion and preliminary inquiries," the Presidency said.





The bill had been much anticipated following a Constitutional Court judgment that found parts of the PAIA Act were not in line with legal requirements.