Ramaphosa signs new law to tighten border control

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday finally signed into law the Border Management Authority Bill. This was confirmed by the Presidency said in a statement. The bill was passed by the National Assembly in March after it was returned for concurrence after the National Assembly passed it with amendments

"The legislation addresses a need identified by government and diverse stakeholders in the economy for an integrated and well coordinated border management service that will ensure secure travel and legitimate trade in accordance with the Constitution and international and domestic law," the statement said.

The Presidency said the new Border Management Authority would replace the current challenge of different agencies and organs of government all playing different roles in managing aspects of border control.

"The integrated authority will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Republic and ensure effective and efficient border law enforcement functions at ports of entry and borders."

The Presidency also said the new law provided for the establishment, organisation, regulation, functions and control of the Border Management Authority, the appointment of its Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners and officials.

The new legislation also provided for their terms of office, conditions of service and functions and powers.

"Furthermore, the law provides for the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Consultative Committee, Border Technical Committee and advisory committees, for the review or appeal of decisions of officers, and the definition of certain things offences and the levying of penalties.

"The legislation therefore contributes to the security of the country and the integrity and ease of trade and the general movement of persons and goods in and out of the country," the Presidency added.