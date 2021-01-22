Ramaphosa signs Party Funding Act, to come into effect on April 1

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Political Party Funding Act which will force parties to disclose their funders from the beginning of April. Parliament passed the law two years ago and on Friday Ramaphosa announced that the law will come into effect on April 1. This would mean that all parties represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures would have to disclose who their funders are. “The implementation of the Political Party Funding Act will have far-reaching consequences for good governance and ethical political activity. It will strengthen the confidence of citizens in the democratic political process and enable them to assert their right to information,” Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said. “At the same time, through the establishment of the Represented Political Party Fund, which provides public funding to parties, and the Multi-Party Democracy Fund, which funds parties from private sources, the act seeks to ensure that all represented political parties receive sufficient funds for their work in a fair and equitable manner,” he said.

“The commencement of the Political Party Funding Act on April 1 is part of the commitment of this administration to improving transparency and accountability in government,” he said.

Seale said Ramaphosa has commended all stakeholders for the work they have put in to pass the act.

He called on political parties to work together to ensure the successful implementation of this law.

Civil society and the now defunct Idasa have been pushing for Parliament to pass such a law to ensure transparency.

But Idasa had lost in this battle in court. Three years ago the ANC in Parliament proposed that the party funding act be passed to force parties to disclose their funders.

Most of the parties agreed with the plan and they went on to pass the law.

Political Bureau