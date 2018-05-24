Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed proclamations authorizing the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to start investigating various issues at a number of municipalities and government departments.





The Presidency in a statement on Friday said Ramaphosa had signed numerous proclamations that will allow the SIU to investigate several governance matters in terms of section 2 (1) of the SIU and Special Tribunal Act, 1996.





The investigations are broad and most of the areas to be probed relate to municipalities.









The SIU will probe the following:





* Serious irregularities in relation to the procurement of goods and/or services in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective contrary to the applicable legal framework;





* Improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials;





* Unlawful appropriation of expenditure or public money or property





* Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property;





* Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property and





* unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.









The following municipalities and government departments will be probed:





* Mopani District Municipality





* National Department of Public Works





* KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Transport





* Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA)





* Various Eastern Cape provincial institutions including





* Department of Provincial Planning and Treasury





* Provincial Department of Safety and Liaison





* Eastern Cape Development Corporation





* Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency





* Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality





* King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality;





* OR Tambo District Municipality





* Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality



