Cape Town - In one of the most notable international omissions during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa skipped Syria, one of the two middle-eastern countries recently hit by a deadly earthquake. In his long speech that also touched on local and domestic issues, Ramaphosa sent condolences to Türkiye, a neighbour of Syria.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two countries were recently hit by a devastating earthquake that left thousands of people dead while many others were still trapped under collapsed buildings. As a result, countries like Russia have sent their rescue teams to help in rescue efforts and restore social order. From South Africa, the Gift of the Givers is already on the ground, helping survivors and others who are in need.

Ramaphosa highlighted that during his speech. “South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Türkiye following the devastating earthquake earlier this week. “As a country, we are immensely proud of the efforts of Gift of the Givers to help those affected by the earthquake,” Ramaphosa said.

Story continues below Advertisement

His omission of Syria earned him a rebuke from Mzwanele Nyhontso, the leader of the PAC, when reacting to the speech of the president. “We note that he said there is a crisis in Türkiye because he wanted to please his masters in the western countries. “He did not mention Syria. He can’t mention Syria because it is under sanctions, unfair sanctions by western powers,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, in other global conflicts, Ramaphosa called for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine and between Ukraine and Russia. “Just as we are committed to improving the fortunes of our countrymen and women and to advancing shared prosperity for all, so, too, is our commitment to achieving a better Africa and a better world. “We are greatly concerned at the recent escalation of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and call for an end to hostilities and for a resumption of the stalled peace process.