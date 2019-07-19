President Cyril Ramaphosa will study a damning report by the Public Protector which found he violated the executive ethics code. File picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will study a damning report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which found he violated the executive ethics code, misled Parliament and is suspected of money laundering, his office said on Friday. A few hours after Mkhwebane released the report, the presidency released a short statement acknowledging he had received a copy of the report, and bemoaning the fact that his response to an earlier preliminary report was not considered.

"On 27 June 2019, the President submitted a substantial response to the Section 7(9) notice dealing in detail with areas where the preliminary findings were deficient, both factually and in law," the statement said.

"It is unfortunate, however, that from a cursory reading of the final report, it seems that the President’s response to the Section 7(9) notice has not been given due consideration. Nonetheless, the President will study the Public Protector’s report and make a decision on any further action."

Ramaphosa used the statement to reaffirm his respect for the PP's office and the role it plays in promoting accountability.

"The President further reaffirms his determination and commitment to fight all forms of corruption and malfaesance. To this end, no person regardless of the position they hold, is above law."

African News Agency (ANA)