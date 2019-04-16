President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa faced tough questions during a live Twitter session with South Africans on Monday. Ramaphosa insisted on plans to reduce the size of his Cabinet, strengthening the education system and pushing through with the land reform programme.

The president also said he will ensure that there was an increase in the building of more houses for the poor and get more youth in the labour market.

On land reform Ramaphosa said the panel, chaired by his deputy David Mabuza, will soon table a report.

The president also said the issues of housing need and other needs in Alexandra have to be met.

“The one million houses issue in Alex is a huge distortion. The ANC government intends to build one million houses over the next five years throughout the country. Every province will be given a target that they must meet. This is something that I would like to see and it is possible,” said Ramaphosa.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba faced a hostile reception in Marlboro on Monday evening where he was meeting Alexandra residents.

They refused to listen to him and demanded that he meets with them in Alexandra. Ramaphosa and his senior Ministers were in Alexandra last week where he promised to attend to some of their problems.

The DA described the meeting as an ANC electioneering plan.

Ramaphosa also said he will push through with plans to reduce the size of the Cabinet.

The size of the Cabinet increased after 2009 and there were 35 Ministers and 37 Deputy Ministers.

Ramaphosa asked the Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ayanda Dlodlo, to compile a report on the reconfiguration of the state.

