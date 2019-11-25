Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at the private sector, saying it was dragging its feet on ensuring meaningful transformation.
Writing in his weekly newsletter “From the desk of the President”, Ramaphosa said government’s significant progress in ensuring economic transformation had not been matched by the private sector, which he said remained untransformed.
“The report released by the Commission for Employment Equity in August points, at best, to poor adherence to employment equity legislation, and, at worst, outright disregard for the law,” Ramaphosa said.
He pointed out that the upper echelons of management in private companies were still dominated by white men despite them making up only 5% of the economically active population.
“Africans only make up 15% of top management, despite accounting for 79% of the economically active population. Business needs to urgently do some serious introspection. Our transformative agenda cannot succeed unless we work together to broaden the participation of all South Africans in our economy, and it begins in the workplace,” he said.