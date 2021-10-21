Ramaphosa tells Khayelitsha residents to vote ANC or the city will be run by those who don't care

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa urged the community of Greenpoint, in Khayelitsha, to come in large numbers to vote for the ANC on November 1. “We say, as the ANC, we want you to come out in numbers to vote on November 1. You must come out, all of you,” Ramaphosa told the thousands gathered at an open space, next to the informal settlement Qandu-Qandu.

“If you do not come in numbers, the (City of Cape Town) municipality will be in the hands of people who don’t care about you, who don’t do anything for you, and who don’t regard you as deserving service delivery,” he said. His address to the community followed another in Mfuleni earlier, where he made similar statements and noted that the ANC once governed the city of Cape Town, only to lose to the DA. In what could be interpreted as blaming the electorate for not voting the ANC in the past elections, Ramaphosa said when the City of Cape Town was governed by the ANC, there was delivery of services – from houses, to roads, among others.

“You did not come in large numbers and the DA came in. Upon its arrival, it showed you what it is. We can see it,” he said. He was referring to poor service delivery in Khayelitsha, where sewage was overflowing in the streets, and blocked rains and potholes were the order of the day. Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of the community coming out in numbers to vote on election day, and not just assuming that the ANC would win.

“We say, if you want change here – it is a must – and you must come out in large numbers. If you don’t, things will remain the same,” he added. At the start of his address, there was a group in the crowd that held placards aloft. Some of the placards were complaining about the rejection of applications for the R350 special grant, demanding recognition of community health-care workers, and demand for housing development.

“I ask those with placards – I have seen the placards – put them down. I have read them properly. Put them down, all of them,” he said. Instead of complying with his request, more placards were held aloft. “Put down the placards. Thank you,” Ramaphosa said before he then introduced several councillors from Khayelitsha.