Ramaphosa to address delayed EC conference on Monday

Cape Town – The ANC provincial conference in the Eastern Cape is due to be concluded on Monday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the delegates. The delay of the conference, which was due to conclude its business on Sunday, was due to court challenges and the issue of credentials.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape started its conference on Friday when delegates registered, but on Saturday an urgent application was filed in the high court by some of the members who were challenging the participation of some of the branches from the Dr BW Rubusana region. After the court dismissed the application, the ANC shifted its deadline to conclude the conference from Sunday to Monday, with Ramaphosa delivering the closing address. The issue of credentials was a sticking point at the conference. But convenor Oscar Mabuyane said that was being attended to.

“The president of the ANC is scheduled to come and close the conference by Monday,” said Mabuyane. He also said the election of provincial leaders would commence on Sunday. Mabuyane is facing a contest from former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela. Madikizela had made claims of vote-buying by the other faction at the conference. But Mabuyane denied that there would be any vote-buying.

When it started, provincial leaders called for tolerance among the delegates saying they did not want the repeat of the 2017 conference, where chairs were used to attack other delegates. Thosee violent and chaotic scenes saw several ANC members hospitalised with injuries. [email protected]

