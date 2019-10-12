President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ANA

PRETORIA - Pesident Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to the United Kingdom from Saturday to Monday, the presidency said. "During the working visit, the president will deliver the opening keynote address at the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit on the 14th October 2019 at the Claridges in London," the presidency said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ramaphosa was also expected to engage investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting new investment for South Africa.

The Financial Times Africa Summit is an annual event hosted by the Financial Times newspaper, focusing on current business affairs in African countries. This year’s theme is "Africa in Motion", and will place a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists, and innovation. The overarching theme is that "Africa’s homemade solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands".

The summit would discuss business, investment, and the political and cultural environment in Africa with expert speakers, potential investors, and innovators, the presidency said.