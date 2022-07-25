Ramaphosa to address nation on energy crisis

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the nation on the country’s energy crisis at 8pm on Monday night. Ramaphosa’s address follows his visit last week to the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, where Ramaphosa met with power station managers.

Story continues below Advertisement

The power station managers, the Presidency said, were tasked with giving the president an understanding about the challenges hindering the power utility’s generation fleet. On top of meeting with stakeholders within Eskom, Ramaphosa also consulted with business leaders, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties, recently. On Friday, Eskom announced it was suspending load shedding for now, as it had managed to recover enough generation capacity after more than two months of load shedding.Load shedding reached a high of Stage 6 during a wildcat strike by Eskom employees demanding better wages.

Eskom management and unions in the energy sector eventually agreed on a 7% wage hike, which would cost the power utility at least R1 billion. The Presidency said Ramaphosa would announce measures to address the country’s ongoing issues relating to the energy crisis. https://youtu.be/49QAT-i6qHo

Story continues below Advertisement