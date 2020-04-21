Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8.30pm about social and economic measures

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country at 8.30pm on Tuesday night, the Presidency said on Tuesday night.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on South Africa’s additional economic and social relief measures as a response to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

South Africa is currently on Day 26 of a lockdown that is expected to end at the end of April. However, the president could still yet extend the lockdown beyond April if he deems it fit to do so.

As of Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed there were 3465 confirmed Covid-19 cases, amongst which, there were 58 deaths and 1055 people had recovered from the virus.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening – Tuesday, 21 April 2020 at 20h30, on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Presidency tweeted.

The government said measures to curb the spread of the virus were intensifying and that the government was focused on ensuring that the vulnerable received the necessary support. It was also announced on Monday, that social grant beneficiaries would receive additional funds the lockdown.

In a weekly newsletter to the nation, Ramaphosa said that the lockdown had revealed "a very sad fault line in our society that reveals how grinding poverty, inequality and unemployment is tearing the fabric of our communities apart".









