* This story has been edited Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will address the entire nation about the plan to deal with gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the thousands of #AmINext protesters gathered outside Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday after accepting a memorandum from a hostile crowd.

"I know you are saying enough is enough. I agree with you that indeed enough is enough. In one hour I will be addressing the entire nation on the measures that we are now going to embark upon."

Ramaphosa said he will declare a state of emergency.

Ramaphosa promised he would reveal concrete plans to deal with gender-based violence including life sentences for men who rape and kill women.

"Men who rape and kill women must stay in jail for life. Men who do all these things do not belong in society. They belong behind bars. We'll change laws that once you rape a woman, you'll get life".

Ramaphosa was meant to address delegates at the World Economic Forum on Africa at the Cape Town Convention Centre on the fourth industrial revolution and how it can foster inclusive growth on the continent, but delegates were informed that Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni would take his place.

Ramaphosa and his government have come under fire for what civil society organisation called a lack of political leadership while women and children were being killed while going about their daily duties.