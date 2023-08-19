Independent Online
Ramaphosa to address United Democratic Front 40th anniversary

The United Democratic Front (UDF) was an anti-apartheid body that incorporated many anti-apartheid organisations. It was launched in 1983, in Mitchells Plain. Picture: IOL FILE

Published 20m ago

In August 1983, representatives from over 475 grassroots organisations from across the country came together in a community hall in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain in Cape Town to form a single, overarching organisation: the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Within months, over 600 organisations had joined in, marking the beginning of a new stage in the mass struggle for the South African liberation.

Reverend Frank Chikane, who had played an important role in the preparations for the formation of the UDF, was the first major speaker at that first conference. At the time, it was reported that Chikane spoke of the day as being a turning point in the struggle for freedom.

The UDF was an anti-apartheid body that incorporated many anti-apartheid organisations.

Rev. Chikane along with many of those who belonged to these organisations are expected to gather at the Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday to mark the UDF’s 40th anniversary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and Popo Molefe are noted as the main speakers at the commemorative event on Sunday.

In 1983, the organisation moved forward when Reverend Allan Boesak called for a united front of churches, civic associations, trade unions, student organisations, and sports bodies to fight oppression.

He was addressing the Transvaal Anti-SAIC Committee (TASC) at a conference in Johannesburg on January 23, 1983.

The UDF aimed to mobilise people and organisations on a national level, throughout the country, against apartheid injustice. It called for the creation of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic South Africa.

The programme for Sunday’s event is expected to start at 1pm and end at 5pm.

