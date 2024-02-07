Ramaphosa to announce election date within 15 days

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the election date within 15 days. This is according to Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who was briefing the media on Wednesday in Cape Town ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said it was all systems go for the Sona. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced this week that it has registered a total of 27.4 million voters ahead of the elections.

This followed two successful registration weekends, which added new voters. Magwenya said the election date was going to be announced soon. “If you count from tomorrow, the president will announce the election date with 15 days,” said Magwenya.

He shot down suggestions there were delays in the announcement of the date for the elections. “There is no delay because there was no particular time agreed he will make the announcement,” he said. He said there was no crisis, and the election date will be announced.