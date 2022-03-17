Ramaphosa to appoint a panel to pick new National Police Commissioner

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed in Parliament that he will embark on a process to appoint the next National Police Commissioner after Khehla Sitole leaves at the end of March. Ramaphosa told MPs during question time in the National Assembly that the panel would embark on a process.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald asked Ramaphosa whether he will appoint a panel to pick Sitole’s successor as he has done in the past in other key positions. Ramaphosa said he had embarked on a similar process three years ago when he was looking for the National Prosecuting Authority head. Shamila Batohi was appointed the head of the NPA after a panel had interviewed several candidates for the position. In the appointment of the next Chief Justice Ramaphosa had embarked on a similar process.

He said the appointment of the National Police Commissioner will happen after the process has been completed. “We will be processing this matter and we will process it in a way that takes in a good end. We will make sure the next National Commissioner is a fit and proper person who will lead the police in an effective way,” said Ramaphosa. He shot down calls by opposition parties to fire Police Minister Bheki Cele.

They said when he axed Sitole a few weeks ago, Cele should have also been fired. But Ramaphosa said it was his prerogative to hire and fire ministers. “The process of appointing ministers and deputy ministers is the president’s prerogative and I think it’s best left there,” he said.