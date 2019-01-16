Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday to attend a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Summit, the Presidency announced.

The summit which takes place on Thursday will review and assess the political situation in the DRC following the recently held elections. It will be followed by a consultative meeting of head of states and government of SADC Double Troika members, International Conference of Great Lakes Region; African Union Troika and the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson.