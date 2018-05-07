Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be grilled by MPs on Tuesday in his second question and answer session in the National Assembly.





Ramaphosa, who is required by the National Assembly rules to account to Parliament through a Q&A session at least once a quarter, will appear in the National Assembly at 2pm to answer six pre-published questions, as well as supplementary questions.





"The six questions...cover a range of matters, including President Ramaphosa’s appointment in April of four special envoys on investment and the government’s Investment Conference scheduled for September 2018, reduction of barriers to small businesses and whether he will establish a commission of inquiry into alleged serious dysfunction, malfeasance, corruption and gross abuse of state resources in the Crime Intelligence Division of the South African Police Service and the State Security Agency," the Presidency said on Monday.





Here are some of 6 questions Ramaohosa is set to face:





* Mr A J Williams (ANC) to ask the President of the Republic: In view of his announcement on 16 April 2018 of the appointment of four persons to serve as Special Envoys on Investment who will travel to major financial centres in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas to meet with potential investors with the intention to attract a total amount of $100 million in new investment over the next five years, particularly in productive sectors of the economy, and the current decline in total fixed investment as a share of the gross domestic product from 27% to 19% since 2008, what (a) message does the team of Special Envoys on Investment intend to convey to potential investors and (b) is the Government’s strategic objectives for convening the Investment Conference in September 2018?





* Ms D Carter (Cope) to ask the President of the Republic: Whether, in the interests of transparency, accountability, responsibility, the rule of law and the best interests of the country, he will establish a commission of inquiry into the alleged serious dysfunction, malfeasance, corruption and gross abuse of resources of the State, including financial resources, for wrongful ends within the Crime Intelligence Tuesday, 8 May 2018 15 QUESTION PAPER: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY NO 5 - 2018 Division of the SA Police Service and the State Security Agency; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?





* Ms H H Malgas (ANC) to ask the President of the Republic: With reference to his speech at the official funeral of Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Saturday, 14 April 2018, (a) what did he mean when he said that we must recognise our wounds and damage as a nation that were caused by our past and that it impacts on how we respond both to the current situation and our future and (b) how should the nation collectively deal with its current and future socio-economic challenges?





* The Leader of the Opposition (DA) to ask the President of the Republic: With reference to his reply to question 2 on 14 March 2018, what are the details of the assurances that his newly appointed envoys will give potential foreign investors in order to ensure that the National Development Plan’s growth targets are met, despite the Government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation?





* Ms N R Bhengu (ANC) to ask the President of the Republic: What is his position with regard to the findings and proposals contained in the South Africa Economic Update Jobs and Inequality report of the World Bank of April 2018, which include many findings that the Government itself has made?





* 12. Mr M P Galo (AIC) to ask the President of the Republic: Despite the Government’s commitment to reduce the regulatory barriers for small businesses as expressed in his State of the Nation Address on 16 February 2018, the Competition Commission, notwithstanding, approved a number of acquisitions and mergers without conditions, how does he intend to reduce barriers for small businesses when the Competition Commission, which should be the instrument to break down these barriers, continues to approve mergers amongst large corporations which hinders an efficient and competitive environment for small and medium enterprises?



