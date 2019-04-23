President Cyril Ramaphosa will be bestowing the 2019 National Orders Awards on those who have played a big role towards building a democratic SA. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be bestowing the 2019 National Orders Awards on distinguished local citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have played a momentous role towards building a free and peaceful democratic South Africa and improving the lives of South Africans in various ways.

"The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic, upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity," spokesperson to the president, Khusela Diko, said.