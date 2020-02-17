Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to honour Professor Joseph Shabalala, the iconic late founder and leader of five time Grammy Award-winning Isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, with a Category Two Special Official Funeral has been lauded by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.
Shabalala, 78, died on February 11, at the Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria following a long illness.
In his honour Ramaphosa, who is expected to deliver a eulogy at Shabalala’s funeral, has also instructed that the national flag fly at half-mast until the evening of February 22, the day Shabalala will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ladysmith.
Zikalala said that Shabalala deserved a fitting send off due to his influence in Isicathamiya, “a genre that speaks to many South Africans”.
“We truly applaud President Ramaphosa’s decision to honour Mshengu with a special official funeral. As the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, we are deeply humbled that this remarkable son of the soil will be given a fitting send-off.