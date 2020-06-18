Ramaphosa to face Q and A in Parliament over Covid-19

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first question and answer session in Parliament on Thursday since he declared a national state of disaster in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The president declared a state of disaster in March following rising coronavirus cases in the country. Since then the country has been in a national lockdown in efforts to fight the spread of the diseases. Many of the regulations enforced by the government to restrict movement have been criticised with mounting court action challenging their validity.

Ramaphosa's question and answer session is the only agenda for Parliament on Thursday.

The questions the president will face deal mainly with the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The questions include: