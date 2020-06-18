Ramaphosa to face Q and A in Parliament over Covid-19
Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first question and answer session in Parliament on Thursday since he declared a national state of disaster in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The president declared a state of disaster in March following rising coronavirus cases in the country. Since then the country has been in a national lockdown in efforts to fight the spread of the diseases. Many of the regulations enforced by the government to restrict movement have been criticised with mounting court action challenging their validity.
Ramaphosa's question and answer session is the only agenda for Parliament on Thursday.
The questions the president will face deal mainly with the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
The questions include:
- What measures has Government put in place to accelerate the recovery of the South African economy amid the effects of Covid-19;
- What relevant details of the scientific risk assessment that the Government’s National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) allegedly relied on with regard on the modelling used to predict the number of deaths and the projected number of deaths upon which the President announced the institution of a national hard lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 from 26 March 2020;
- Whether the President’s decision to ease the lockdown from alert level 5 to level 4 and level 3 within a short space of time was informed by scientific evidence;
- And what would be his policy directives to the Department of Small Business Development and small, medium and micro-enterprises that will strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods in achieving the National Development Plan target of creating 9,9 million new jobs which would constitute 90% of all new jobs by 2030?
