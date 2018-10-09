President Cyril Ramaphosa. The rand was trading at R14. 96 to the dollar at 09:00 as news broke that Minister Nene asked President Ramaphosa to be let go as Finance Minister. File picture: Hannah Mackay/Reuters

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday hand over 4 586 hectares of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. "The KwaMkwanazi community will receive title deeds as well as post-settlement packages and support that will assist the community in leveraging the potential wealth of the land and managing the land sustainably to create opportunities for employment and alleviate poverty," said the Presidency in a statement on Tuesday.

The handover ceremony to be held at BhekuZulu Hall, University of Zululand, KwaDlangezwa Campus will mark the successful transfer of land and ownership to the community.

The statement said the KwaMkwanazi community’s land dispossession predates the Natives Land Act of 1913 which formalised the alienation of black South Africans from land communities had inhabited historically.

"As part of government’s programme of land reform and restitution, the KwaMkwanazi submitted claims for the return of land administered by the King Cetshwayo District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. The community’s successful claim will see 1 656 regain ownership of their ancestral land," said the Presidency.

"The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries alongside the Department of Public Works, Department of Public Enterprises and the Department of Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation coordinated the successful transfer and ownership of the land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi in cooperation with the stewardship of Inkosi Mkwanazi.

In his State of the Nation Address 2018, the president said land reform and restitution will be pursued in a manner that is effective, constitutional and sustainable.

African News Agency/ANA