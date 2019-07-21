President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS.

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a media briefing on Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Bosasa donation, the Presidency said on Sunday morning. The briefing will take place on Sunday evening in Pretoria and will see Ramaphosa address Mkhwebane's findings that he violated the Executive Ethics Code.

Mkhwebane, who found in a report that Ramaphosa had "deliberately misled" Parliament about a R500 000 donation he received for his campaign to become leader of the ANC in 2017.

Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa had violated the executive ethics code and referred the matter to the Speaker of Parliament.

She also instructed the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate whether Ramaphosa's campaign had laundered money in handling donations.

The Presidency said at the time it was unfortunate that Mkhwebane seemed to have not taken into account his response to her preliminary findings, which he described as "deficient both factually and in law".

Political Bureau