Port Elizabeth - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, International Women's Day, will officially launch the national Good Green Deeds programme in East London, Eastern Cape, at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane. Provinces are expected to host similar Good Green Deeds activities simultaneously, the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Good Green Deeds programme is a ground-breaking environmental awareness programme that seeks to mobilise all sectors in South Africa to become more environmentally conscious.

Littering, illegal dumping, pollution and other harmful activities have ill effects on the natural environment as well as the quality of life and health of communities.

The focus of the programme will be on promoting sustainable waste management practices such as recycling. It also aims to galvanise the society at large to change their behaviour around the environment and learn to prevent and reduce waste and pollution by cleaning South Africa.

The call to action is born out of a realisation that the natural resources are experiencing pressure as a result of preventable pollution.

"The programme will have an economic value to the country – by diverting waste away from landfills will provide considerable social, economic and environmental opportunities for the country, including job creation and enterprise development," the statement said.

It is estimated that South Africa’s waste economy contributes a minimum of R15 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This programme encourages responsible practices that affect the environment such as using clean technology in all sectors of the economy particularly transport, agriculture, mining, manufacturing and construction.

It also promotes better planning and involvement of all role players in building green spaces, community parks, land use and sustainable human settlements.



The Presidency says all efforts aim to ensure the Constitutional rights of all South Africans to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being.

African News Agency (ANA)