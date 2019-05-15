Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament he will make a submission on his decision to axe prosecution bosses advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi when the national legislature is reconstituted. This emerged in correspondence sent by Ramaphosa’s parliamentary counsellor Dr Gerhard Koornhof to Speaker Baleka Mbete.

The letter was published in the parliamentary communication this week.

“The president decided on April25 to remove advocate Jiba and advocate Mrwebi from their positions as deputy national director of public prosecutions and special director public prosecutions respectively, effective from April 26,” Koornhof wrote.

He said the Presidency was obliged in terms of the National Prosecuting Act to inform Mbete of Ramaphosa’s decision within14 days of making it if Parliament was in session, and send reasons together with a report as well as any submissions made by Jiba and Mrwebi.

“If Parliament is not in session then we are meant to send you the above within 14 days of the start of Parliament’s next session,” Koornhof said.

“We are aware that Parliament is currently not in session. We thought it appropriate therefore to inform you that we will be sending you what is required as soon as Parliament’s next session begins,” he added.

The National Assembly will hold its first sitting on May 22 when parliamentarians will be sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on May 25.

Ramaphosa instituted a commission of inquiry into the fitness of Jiba and Mrwebi to hold office while the pair were on suspension with full pay pending finalisation of the inquiry after damning judgments highly critical of the way they conducted some high-profile prosecutions.

Retired Judge of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro headed the commission with assistance from advocate Kgomotso Moroka SC and attorney Thenjiwe Vilakazi.

She handed in her report on April1. In it she recommended the removal of Jiba and Mrwebi.

“Jiba and Mrwebi have been involved in litigation in both their personal and official capacities over the years. They have, however, failed to introspect and reflect on the issues which have beset the NPA with their involvement, as reflected in this report,” she said.

Mokgoro found Jiba and Mrwebi failed to display the required competence and capacity in their duties.

She was scathing of Jiba, who she found to have lacked conscientiousness, and said she was unfit to be an NDPP, deputy NDPP or director of public prosecutions.

