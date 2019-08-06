South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to meet members of the National Planning Commission on Tuesday to get a briefing on progress made and challenges encountered since the commencement of their term in 2015, his office said. "The commission will update the president on indicators used to measure the implementation of the National Development Plan and will report on the review of the National Development Plan," the presidency said in a statement.

The commission's mandate includes promoting and advancing the implementation of the National Development Plan, undertaking detailed planning in a selected number of sectors and regular engagements with various sectors of society on the long-term development of the country.

It is also tasked with undertaking research into long-term trends and analysing the implementation of short to medium term plans and with a view to recommending improvements to the government as well as producing reports to inform policy and planning.

African News Agency (ANA)