President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS.

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday meet with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over her investigation into a R500 000 donation paid by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson towards his campaign to be elected ANC president. The Presidency in a statement confirmed that Ramaphosa would meet with Mkhwebane at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria following a complaint made to her office alleging that the president violated the Executive Ethics Code by deliberately misleading Parliament about the donation and requesting an investigation into whether there is an improper relationship between the president and Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

The complaint was laid by DA leader Mmusi Maimane last year in November.

Ramaphosa came under fire after he admitted last year that the R500 000 paid to his son by the facilities management company was a donation towards his ANC presidential campaign.

The president, in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, backtracked on an earlier reply he gave in Parliament in which he said the money paid to his son Andile was for payment for his consultancy services that he provided African Global Operations.

The president added that he had no knowledge of the donation at the time that it was made.

The question about the suspicious R500 000 payment was posed by Maimane during a Q&A session in Parliament.