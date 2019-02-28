President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the launch of the 'Future of Work' report of the ILO Global Commission on the future of work. File picture: ANA

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the launch of the 'Future of Work' report of the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) Global Commission on the future of work on Friday. The launch in South Africa comes after Ramaphosa and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven co-chaired the 27-member Global Commission whose report was launched to the international community by Ramaphosa at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on January 22.

Löfven is now set to attend the South African national launch will be at the Fairmont Zimbali Resort, Ballito north of Durban on March 1.

"President Hage Geingob of the Republic of Namibia, who is Chair of the Southern African Development Community, will also attend the launch which forms part of the ILO’s centenary programme in 2019," Spokesperson to the President, Khusela Diko said.

"The Global Commission had been tasked to identify challenges and make recommendations that will sustain and protect the livelihood of workers around the world amid the proliferation of the fourth industrial revolution, climate change and the changing world."

The launch of the report will take place alongside the 45th session of the African Regional Labour Administration Council from February 26 - 28, at the Zimbali resort.

The African Regional Labour Administration Council is a gathering of labour ministers and other delegates from 19 African countries under the theme 'Towards Gender Equality in the Future of Work".

This meeting is aligned to one of the 10 recommendations of the Future of Work report that calls on all ILO member countries to set measurable targets for achieving gender equality.

"President Ramaphosa will present the Commission’s key recommendations that advocate a human-centred approach to the challenges and opportunities arising from rapid technological and environmental change," Diko said.

African News Agency (ANA)