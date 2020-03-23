Ramaphosa to provide Covid-19 update and address SA at 7.30pm

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country at 7.30pm on Monday night, the Presidency said on Monday.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the country about the South African government’s response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The president had been expected to address the country on Sunday night at an undisclosed time, but this was pushed back to Monday to allow Ramaphosa to meet with the National Command Council.

On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 402 by Monday.

This means that the coronavirus has now found itself to all of South Africa’s nine provinces, with Gauteng having the most cases of infection, followed by the Western Cape and then KwaZulu-Natal.

TOTAL INFECTIONS: 402

Gauteng - 207

Western Cape - 100

KZN - 60

Free State - 13

Mpumalanga - 9

Limpopo - 4

North West - 4

Eastern Cape - 2

Northern Cape - 2

Unknown - 1

Ramaphosa’s programme on Sunday had been dedicated to engagements around the national state of disaster implemented because of the coronavirus outbreak and will end with an address to the nation, the Presidency said.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa also consulted with business representatives at the Union Buildings, as well as leaders of various political parties which are represented in Parliament.

"These leaders will have an opportunity to outline the impact of the disaster on businesses and the economy at large, and engage recommendations to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the economy at large," the Presidency said.

The council had been expected to consider whether the measures that are currently in place to contain the spread of the virus were sufficient and what further measures are required.

Ramaphosa’s address will be broadcast on radio and television, and live streamed online.