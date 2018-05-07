President Cyril Ramaphosa said a review panel will probe the structure of the State Security Agency, its mandate, systems and capability. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon be announcing a review panel to look into South Africa's intelligence services.





Speaking in the National Assembly where he was appearing for his second question-and-answer session, Ramaphosa said: "We are deeply concerned about allegations of corruption and other acts of wrongoing in terms of our intelligence services."





Ramaphosa said a review panel will probe the structure of the State Security Agency (formerly National Intelligence Agency), its mandate, systems and capability.





"They will be able to go to the depth of some of the shortcomings, some of the challenges and problems that this agency faces and indeed....will go into the mandate of the intelligence service as per our Constitution and it will go into its capability."





Both the SSA and SA Police Service crime intelligence has been beset by allegations of corruption, political interference, and other acts of wrongdoing.



