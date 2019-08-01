President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to receive a report by Nedlac on progress made in the implementation of the Framework Agreement. Picture: Reuters/Rodger Bosch

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday set to receive a report by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on progress made in the implementation of the Framework Agreement adopted at the Presidential Jobs Summit in October last year. The Nedlac report, which will be released two days after statistics indicated the unemployment rate was now at 29%, will reportedly document progress and challenges encountered in relation to the Framework Agreement.

This includes programmes and projects aimed at job creation; mechanisms to unblock barriers to their effective implementation; and agreements on job retention and ways to prevent job losses.

The Presidency said since the jobs summit, agreements and commitments had been tabled in six work plans involving preventing job losses, creating economic sector-specific interventions, cultivating small, medium and micro enterprises and implementing programmes that tapped into education and skills.

Political Bureau