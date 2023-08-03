Ramaphosa to receive report on Russian ship on Friday

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive the report into the docking of the Russian ship in Cape Town, and whether it loaded arms. Ramaphosa will receive the report from Judge Phineas Mojapelo on Friday and he will decide what to do with it.

The president appointed the panel to investigate the issue of Lady R after US ambassador Reuben Brigety alleged a few months ago that Pretoria sold arms to Moscow. Defence Minister Thandi Modise said in a written parliamentary reply to a question this week that the equipment that was delivered by the Russian ship, last December, had been ordered before Covid-19. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday that the panel by Judge Mojapelo had finished its work.

It will be up to Ramaphosa to decide what to do with the report. “The panel concluded its investigation on July 18 as per the established deadline. There was a submission that arrived late, which caused a minor delay, however, the chair of the panel Judge Phineas Mojapelo, did not request a deadline extension. “By the end of business tomorrow the report will be completed and will be ready to be handed to the president as soon as his schedule permits. Once the president has consumed the report, he will then decide on the actions to be followed, as guided by the report and on the aspects of the report that will be made public,” said Magwenya.

South Africa has over the last few months been trying to assure the US that it did not sell arms to Russia. Pretoria is trying to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The deal expires in 2025 and Pretoria wants to continue with the preferential trade agreement. [email protected]