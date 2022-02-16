Ramaphosa to reply to the Sona debate

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday reply to the debate on the State of the Nation Address after listening for two days to opposition parties as they attacked his address. The debate got heated in some instances and presiding officers had to intervene when tempers flared.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Tuesday forced by Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to withdraw his statement that EFF leader Julius Malema had hatched a plan with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to remove him from office. Sitole has denied the allegations made by Cele. Deputy Minister of Finance David Masondo came to the defence of Ramaphosa after the EFF and other parties attacked Ramaphosa for saying it was the private sector that created jobs and not government. This was after Ramaphosa said 80% of the jobs were created by the private sector.

Other ANC ministers and chief whip Pemmy Majodina also came to the defence of Ramaphosa. But IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa accused the ANC of backtracking from the statement made by Ramaphosa on jobs. Human Settlements Minister Mmamokolo Kubayi warned the DA that it was facing a bloodbath from Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA.

This followed support that ActionSA received in the local government elections. Mashaba has also received several former DA leaders who joined his party. Former DA leader in the Eastern Cape Athol Trollip was the latest leader to join ActionSA.

Ex-DA mayor in Midvaal Municipality Bongani Baloyi also joined ActionSA recently. On the other hand, DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube accused the ANC of turning Parliament into a lapdog instead of being a watchdog where ministers were held accountable. [email protected]