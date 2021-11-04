Ramaphosa to speak at IEC elections results ceremony on Thursday night

Tshwane - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the Electoral Commission's result announcement ceremony on Thursday evening at the National Results Operations Centre in Tshwane. The announcement ceremony is expected to kick off at 6pm.

A statement issued by the Presidency said the Ramaphosa, in his capacity as president, would deliver remarks at the ceremony. "These elections enabled voters to exercise their democratic right and civic duty to elect new leadership and influence service delivery where they live," the statement read. The declaration of the results by the IEC follows an intense week following special voting last weekend and the local government elections on November 1.

Although there were a few glitches involving the IEC's new voter management devices (VMDs) and discrepancies around ballot papers in some regions, the IEC stated that it had worked hard to ensure there were major no glitches. Of lessons learnt so far, Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said one of these included the difficulties of planning for municipal offices in just 42 days. By 9 am Thursday, the number of votes counted so far stood at 98%.

The ANC is leading with 46.01%, the DA with 21.14%, and the EFF sat at 10.39%. Meanwhile, the EFF leader Julius Malema was also set to address the media at noon on Thursday at the national results centre. Malema was expected to talk about the party's performance in these municipal elections and where it had made major gains.