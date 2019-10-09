President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: ANA

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa will answer questions for oral reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday afternoon. According to the presidency, the replies will cover "a wide range of issues including government’s mechanisms to strengthen border control and security in order to deter illegal migration, proliferation of drugs and various forms of cross-border crimes; gender-based violence and femicide; strategic interventions to protect the economy and domestic industries, and interventions to assist victims of asbestosis".

He will also brief the NCOP on implementation of the economic stimulus package and recovery plan to revitalise the economy and bolster job creation.

Ramaphosa will also provide feedback on ensuring energy supply in the country.

"Questions in parliament provide an opportunity to the president to account to the nation on several matters pertaining to the work of government," said the presidency.