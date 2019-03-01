President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to Mbabane, in Eswatini, for discussions with King Mswati III, the presidency said. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to Mbabane, in the Kingdom of Eswatini, for discussions with King Mswati III, the presidency said via a statement on Friday. "South Africa and Eswatini have cordial bilateral relations which are informed by cultural affinities, geographical proximity and historical ties dating back to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid in South Africa.

"The structured bilateral relations between the two countries are conducted through the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC) which was established on 20 December 2004, and is convened at a Ministerial Level," read the statement.

Both countries have signed 21 bilateral agreements which served as legal instruments for cooperation in areas such as cross-border movement of people and goods, trade and investment, health, defence and policing, among others.

South Africa is the largest trading partner of Eswatini. Total bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to R 33.4 billion in 2017, with exports from South Africa amounting to R 17,1 billion, while imports from the Kingdom reached a value of R16.2 billion.

Minister of international relations and cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, and minister of state security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, will accompany Ramaphosa.

