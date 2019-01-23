Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed the media: Pictures: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ANA

Braamfontein - The EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to cleanse his Cabinet of all ANC leaders implicated in the corruption scandals linked to controversial facilities management company Bosasa. The party was addressing the media on Wednesday at its headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where it weighed in for the first time on the explosive testimony by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission into state capture.

Agrizzi has revealed how the company allegedly lined the pockets of top politicians and government officials with monthly illicit bribes in return for contacts and political protection.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party was not surprised by Agrizzi’s testimony, adding that he would likely be targeted by those whose corrupt dealings would be exposed.

“Many prominent politicians of the ANC, as expected, members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and correctional services have been implicated in despicable acts of money laundering and corruption allegations. As a point of departure we call upon heightened security and protection of Mr Agrizzi because some of the individuals he has implicated in his testimony have a history of killing those who they disagree with,” Malema said.

Malema said those implicated must be removed from both Cabinet and Parliament, including Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who has been allegedly receiving a monthly bribe of R50 000 in cash from the company for more than a decade, on top of other annual gifts including expensive alcohol and meat.

“In making the call, we place emphasis on Mokonyane who has been swimming in a pool of scandals throughout her term as a Cabinet member. If president Ramaphosa has not acted on her to this day, it must be because he too is a beneficiary of corrupt activities,” Malema said.

He said the party would now push for Ramaphosa to account for misleading Parliament in relation to the R500 000 which his son received from Bosasa.

