Durban - Two civil rights organisations have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he withdraws from Thursday evening's Power FM interview about women abuse, which will be conducted by the station's boss Given Mkhari.
The organisations, Soul City Institute and Wise4Africa, accused Mkhari of being a woman abuser. The interview was scheduled to take place on the talk show radio station’s Chairman’s Conversation show at 6pm.
The complaints by the two organisations surfaced despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) late last year withdrawing charges against Mkhazi of allegedly assaulting his businesswoman wife Ipeleng.
“We believe that your (Ramaphosa) appearance will give indirect endorsement to Mr Mkhari and further entrench the belief that there are no social consequences to violence behavior.
“We also believe that your appearance will minimise the nature of the problem and taint the credibility of the Presidency in dealing with violence against women,” said Soul City’s Lebogang Ramafolo in the letter to Ramaphosa.