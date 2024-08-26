Ramaphosa urges unity in honouring Chief Justice Zondo as he prepares to bow out

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to unite in honouring the remarkable legacy of outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is set to retire later this month after an illustrious 27-years career. This comes shortly after events celebrating Zondo, including a farewell dinner at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg and a Special Ceremonial Sitting at the Constitutional Court.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa praised it as a fitting tribute to a distinguished legal career, celebrating a jurist who has steadfastly upheld and championed the democratic constitution. Reflecting on Zondo’s career, he emphasised the Zondo Commission’s extensive achievements, including 400 days of hearings, over 300 witnesses, and more than 1.7 million pages of documentary evidence. “During a career spent in the service of justice, one of Judge Zondo’s most prominent and outstanding contributions was as the chairperson of the judicial commission established to investigate allegations of state capture and other corruption. It has become known as the Zondo Commission.”

He said Zondo’s diligent and principled leadership of the commission revealed the truth about the state capture era. “There were revelations on who was involved. We saw what effect state capture had on our state, economy and society.” Ramaphosa said the commission's report holds findings and recommendations that will shape South Africa's public affairs for years to come.

“Judge Zondo has established standards of ethical conduct, accountability and transparency that enable us to build a better society.” Ramaphosa noted that since receiving the Zondo Commission’s report, significant progress has been made in implementing its recommendations. “Not only have we worked to hold those responsible for state capture to account and to recover stolen funds, but we have also put in place laws, institutions and practices to ensure that state capture never happens again.

“We continue to take steps to prevent, detect and act against corruption,” he said. As congratulatory messages pour in for Zondo’s impending retirement, Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Business Leadership South Africa, also voiced her gratitude. “Congratulations to Judge Zondo on his retirement after a 27-year career in the judiciary. He leaves a proud legacy for the rule of law in South Africa.”

Mavuso praised Zondo’s tenure as chief justice and his pivotal role in the State Capture Commission for helping the country recover from severe blows to its criminal justice system. “Our country’s jurisprudence has been heavily influenced by important judgments he penned over the years. We are all lucky to have had him as the head of our judiciary.” She also extended her best wishes to Judge Mandisa Maya as she will step in as the country’s first woman Chief Justice.

“Organised business has profound respect for the apex court and the wider judiciary which we hope to see thrive under her leadership,” said Mavuso. Ramaphosa has also highlighted that in recent months, he has signed several laws directly addressing the commission’s recommendations. The laws include the Public Procurement Act, which bans interference in procurement processes, and the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Act, which creates an Investigating Directorate to tackle corruption.

Ramaphosa pointed out that the Electoral Matters Amendment Act, signed in May, revised the Political Party Act to criminalise donations aimed at gaining political influence or favours. He said that Parliament is reviewing draft legislation that will clearly separate the powers of elected officials, like Ministers, from professional public servants, such as directors-general. “This will help to prevent the kind of undue political interference that the State Capture Commission found sometimes enabled corruption.”

He said the draft legislation also proposes that public servants cannot accept employment or board positions with companies they were involved with in awarding contracts for 12 months after leaving government. Ramaphosa said the State has secured nearly R10 billion in forfeiture orders and settlement agreements linked to State Capture cases. “In addition, preservation and restraint orders to the value of R17 billion have been granted while court processes are underway.”

He said these efforts show that the State Capture Commission’s recommendations are being steadily and thoroughly implemented across the government. However, Ramaphosa acknowledged that there is still much more work to be done. “Not only do we need to complete the reforms we have embarked on and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to book, but we need to continuously work to build a society in which corruption no longer has any place.”