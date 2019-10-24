Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa will use the commemoration of the ANC’s milestone 1969 Morogoro National Consultative Conference to enforce unity and try to bury factionalism, said party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a statement.
Duarte said on Wednesday that the ruling party was currently facing challenges similar to the ones it went through under the stewardship of Oliver Tambo before the conference that was held in Morogoro in Tanzania.
She said the oldest liberation movement on the continent was facing challenges that came with being in exile, illegality, divisions and discontent. She said the conference, which was held between April 25 and May 1, marked the beginning of the renewal and revitalisation in the ANC.
As party of celebrating of the 50th conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the OR Tambo Memorial Lecture on Sunday afternoon at Naledi Community Hall in Soweto.
“The lecture will be held on the birthday of former ANC President Oliver Reginald Tambo to pay tribute to his vital role in the Morogoro Conference and to recognise his unmatched contribution to the struggle for freedom in South Africa.