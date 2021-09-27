Ramaphosa vows tough action against errant ANC councillors

Pretoria - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has assured voters that the party will take a tough stance against representatives who fail in their mandates. In his keynote address, at the party's launch of the election manifesto, in Tshwane, on Monday night, Ramaphosa said the party will subject any and all representatives and officials, who fail to do what they are meant to do, to disciplinary action or other corrective measures.

He added that, where necessary, people will be removed from their positions. “Where there is evidence that a crime has been committed, the matter will be referred to law enforcement. We pledge to act speedily against officials conducting business with municipalities and against those implicated in maladministration,” he said. Ramaphosa pledged that, even within their own ranks, the ANC pledges to continue to apply the “step-aside” rule for any members that have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes. He said that any ANC member facing allegations of wrongdoing must appear before the ANC integrity commission to explain themselves.