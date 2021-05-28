Ramaphosa waiting on SIU report before acting on Digital Vibes contract outrage

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conclude its work on an investigation into a company with ties to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s former aides.

The two aides are accused of scoring a multimillion-rand contract in the Department of Health. Mkhize this week conceded that the contract was irregular, but he had not benefited from it.

The opposition parties have called for Ramaphosa to take action against the health minister. They said this warranted immediate action.

Ramaphosa said on Friday he was waiting for the SIU to finish its work before anything can be done.

He said he has also heard calls for him to act against Mkhize, but the SIU report will guide him on the action that needs to be taken.

“I hear there are various calls that are being made and I heard them, and I would like to see the SIU report and to look at the matter quite closely myself, and thereafter we will take the matter forward,” said Ramaphosa.

Digital Vibes was awarded a contract of R150 million by the Department of Health.

The company is linked to Mkhize’s former assistant, Tahera Mathera, and former spokesperson Naardhira Mitha.

This week, calls continued to mount in Parliament for action against the minister.

Political Bureau